South Florida flights impacted by powerful winter storm ravaging Northeast, mid-Atlantic

A potentially historic blizzard is blasting the mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds on Monday, and that's having an impact on us here in South Florida.

Airports across the region, including John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark and in the New York City area, as well as Boston Logan International Airport have seen thousands of flights either delayed or canceled.

And that's having a ripple effect across the country, including at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

As of early Monday morning, nearly 150 flights at MIA had been impacted, and that's expected to increase as the winter storm ravages the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

Some passengers at Miami International Airport told CBS News Miami that they waited in line for nearly seven hours on Sunday, only to face more travel troubles on Monday.

Another passenger told CBS News Miami that she slept at the airport overnight and has been at the facility for about 20 hours in total.

"For the most part, you're not getting to the Northeast (Monday)," CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor said.

And if you can find a flight, be prepared for those prices.

"The cheapest amount was $2,500," said Debbie Curry, who was trying to catch a flight to Richmond, Virginia.

Another passenger said she was trying to catch a flight to North Carolina but was unable to do so. That's because more people are also trying to catch flights as far north as possible to rent a car and drive the rest of the way.

And it's not just MIA that's been impacted. Flights to and from Fort Lauderdale are also being impacted, with the airport reporting nearly 200 flights delayed or canceled because of the storm.

Passengers are being urged to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, is possible.

And flight disruptions could continue well after the storm exits the Northeast and New England as crews work to clear airport runways of snow and ice, and then get flights back up and running.

More than 10,000 flights were canceled through Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

Most flights from Philadelphia through New York City and Boston have been suspended, while flights in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., also impacted.

Airlines began to cancel flights on Saturday to get ahead of the storm, with cancellations on Monday topping 5,300, while Sunday saw more than 3,400.

So far, more than 1,300 flights were canceled on Tuesday, which is when airlines were hoping to resume service.