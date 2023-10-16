South Florida finally feeling a little like "Fall," even cooler temps Tuesday morning

MIAMI - It's finally feeling a bit more like Fall across South Florida courtesy of a cold front that moved in Sunday night.

We woke to comfortable lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. As cooler, drier air filters in behind the front, we'll enjoy lower humidity and pleasant sunshine with highs near 80 degrees.

The rainy season has ended and the dry season officially kicked off on Sunday.

Tuesday temps NEXT Weather

The coolest air of the season arrives Tuesday morning as lows will fall to mostly upper 50s and low 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs will climb to the upper 70s. We'll enjoy lows in the low 60s Wednesday morning and highs rise to the low 80s.

We stay mainly dry and mostly sunny through midweek.

Comfortable mornings NEXT Weather

The humidity returns along with warmer weather late week and into the weekend. Lows will be back in the low 70s and highs will be closer to the mid-80s. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of our next cold front.