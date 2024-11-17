South Florida family of dead Hamas hostage advocates for kidnapped Americans to be released as Israel war continues

MIAMI — The family of one of the American citizens kidnapped by Hamas is in South Florida, advocating for the release of all the hostages.

Itay Chen was just 19 years old, in the military, and serving along the border on October 7. His family hasn't heard from him since that day. His father and mother have spent more than 400 days working for the hostages' release.

In March, they heard from the Israeli military, who said they believed Itay died in October but they do not have his body — it is still being held in Gaza.

"It's a nightmare," said Ruby Chen, Itay's father. "We've kind of been beamed to another universe. You see me but I'm in a different universe where time works much differently."

Itay's parents said their house without their middle child is now quiet. His father told CBS News Miami for their family, time stopped that day.

"I think the most difficult time of the week is when we sit for our family dinner on Friday evening, the Shabbat, and we have an empty chair," Ruby said.

Itay's parents have met with President Joe Biden four times, including on this most recent trip to the United States. They say they continue to be hopeful all the hostages will be brought back. There are still 101 hostages in Gaza, seven of them are American citizens.

"We know that, you know, that time is passing but it feels like one long day that just never ends," said Ruby, calling it psychological warfare.