South Florida family files lawsuit, claims cemetery double-booked plot

FORT LAUDERDALE - Film and Broadway actor Josh Gad, who grew up in Hollywood, Florida, was extremely close to his grandparents who were Holocaust survivors.

His grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Greenblatt, often talked about their ordeal. Gad has been a strong voice against antisemitism and has remarked. "Silence is not an option."

Since his grandparents lost most relatives in the Holocaust, their dying wish was to be buried next to Gad's mother and stepfather who are alive.

Gad's mother Susan Gad Schwartz and his stepfather Stanton Schwartz, who now live in Palm Beach County bought cemetery plots next to Gad's grandparent's plots at the Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach.

They say they discovered that a stranger is buried in Stanton Schwartz's grave and realized that the plot was double sold.

"This is a very close family so being together was very important to them," said attorney Cristina Pierson.

Pierson is a civil attorney who represents Gad's mother and stepfather.

"What happened not only interferes with the vow Susan made to her parents but to each other. Other than removing the body in there, it's a disaster for the family," she said.

The Schwartz's are suing the cemetery in civil court.

Pierson says the cemetery offered an unworkable solution. "They offered to move Schwartz's plot to another space away from his wife. That's not acceptable," she said.

CBS Miami contacted Eternal Light Memorial Gardens and in a statement, they said in part, "We feel strongly all client information to remain confidential. We continue our efforts to resolve this matter amicably and resolve the family's concerns."