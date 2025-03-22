Watch CBS News
South Florida facing warm, dry weather this weekend

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

Dry conditions will persist through the weekend, but as winds turn back to the east, the extremely dry air that has heightened the fire danger across the area will be pushed out. 

No fire alerts have been issued for today thanks to the slightly higher humidity and lighter winds. 

Look for cooler-than-average temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. 

While we won't see any rain Sunday, we will likely see more clouds, with the sky becoming mostly cloudy. Look for highs closer to the 80-degree mark tomorrow, then warming into the middle 80s for some by Monday. 

Some needed rain will finally return to the region on Tuesday as a weak cold front nears the area.

 Expect some spotty showers Tuesday, with isolated rain each day through at least Friday as the front stalls near South Florida. 

Temperatures will also be warmer, as highs will warm into the 80s each day with lows back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. 

