South Florida facing high heat, humidity this weekend

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a hot, humid day from Fort Lauderdale to Key West. Saharan dust is helping to dry-out the atmosphere and minimize pop-up showers across southeastern Florida.

Later Saturday afternoon, storms will build across the Everglades but will die out before making it to the metroplex. A few far western cities may see some small rain showers Saturday night.

As we Track the Tropics, there are no concerns in Florida, but the National Hurricane Center is alerting Texans about a low pressure system over the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

The system will move into the southern Gulf and could develop into a Tropical Depression this weekend before moving ashore into Mexico. It's unlikely to become a named Tropical Storm.

The NEXT Weather 7 Day outlook does include the risk of storms on Monday and Tuesday.

The rest of the week we fall back into our regular summer pattern of afternoon storms and high humidity.

A sneak peak at the NEXT Weather 4th of July forecast shows a few afternoon showers and perfect weather for fireworks across the region.