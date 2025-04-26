South Florida facing dry, warm weather this weekend. Here's what to expect.

A mild and breezy morning will give way to a warm and mostly dry afternoon across South Florida.

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking morning showers in the Keys, but these are expected to fizzle out by midday.

The region will remain mostly dry and warm for the rest of the weekend with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Slightly breezy conditions will lead to the continuation of a high rip current risk for Broward and Miami-Dade counties through at least Saturday evening.

There are no marine alerts for boaters in the Atlantic Waters and Florida Keys.

Looking ahead to next week, we'll continue to trend mostly dry to kick off the workweek.

A weak disturbance could bring an isolated, 20% shower chance late Monday night through Tuesday, but most of

Florida will remain dry over the course of the next seven days.