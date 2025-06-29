South Florida facing another hot, humid day

The NEXT Weather team is tracking another hot and humid day across southeastern Florida.

Sunday morning temperatures started in the 70s, but as the sun rose, they quickly jumped into the upper 80s. When we add in the humidity, the "feels like" temperatures across the region will hit the upper 90s and flirt with the triple-digit club.

There's no rainstorms in the forecast for Sunday and unlikely until late Monday afternoon. We will see storms move in on Tuesday. CBS News Miami

The NEXT Weather team is also tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression Two is approaching Mexico's Gulf Coast on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center reports the system is disorganized, but wind speeds have increased.

The system may strengthen enough to become Tropical Storm Barry on Sunday afternoon before it makes landfall south of Tampico. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a low-pressure system that may develop in the Gulf late next week near central Florida and could further develop.

