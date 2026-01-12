South Florida Cubans react to U.S. allowing Mexico's oil aid to Cuba amid crisis

United States policy is allowing Mexico to continue supplying oil to Cuba, a move that appears to contradict President Donald Trump's pledge to cut off the island's energy supply.

On Sunday, President Trump issued a stark warning. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote that there would be "no more oil or money going to Cuba — zero," signaling an aggressive approach aimed at pressuring the Cuban government.

Despite that ultimatum, U.S. policy has not blocked Mexico from sending fuel to the island. The shipments come as Cuba faces a worsening energy crisis, marked by rolling blackouts, fuel shortages, and mounting economic strain.

Dr. Orlando Gutierrez Boronat, with the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, said restricting oil and financial support is critical to limiting what he described as money flowing to the Cuban regime through illegal and exploitative means. He argues the oil does not benefit everyday Cubans but instead fuels the ruling elite.

The island has long struggled with electricity shortages and economic hardship, conditions many in South Florida's Cuban community say must change.

"I totally agree that we should shut down Cuba and they should agree to whatever terms the United States has for them," said Hialeah resident Michel Benitez. "Cuban people have suffered too much, have had too much hunger, and have had way too many years of suffering."

On Sunday's Face the Nation, Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar supported the president's position, "They have no water, they have no electricity, they have no food, they have nothing. So, if you think Maduro was weak, Cuba is even weaker," she said.

Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel pushed back against Trump's warning. In a post on X, he said Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation and accused the United States of aggression spanning more than six decades.Dr. Gutierrez Boronat countered that the country's decline is