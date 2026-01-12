South Florida Cubans react to U.S. allowing Mexico’s oil aid to Cuba amid crisis Live from Hialeah, CBS Miami’s Chelsea Jones reports on the heated debate surrounding the U.S. policy that permits Mexico to supply oil to Cuba. As the island faces severe blackouts and economic hardship, local Cuban Americans are divided—some support strict U.S. terms, while others question if withholding aid will truly bring change. President Trump has called for an end to oil shipments, while Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel asserts Cuba’s sovereignty.