South Florida chills out again, warmer late week

MIAMI - A chilly and windy Tuesday ahead.

South Florida woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. In the afternoon, highs will only climb to the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

A Wind Advisory is in effect today through Wednesday morning due to sustained winds out of the NW 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. There's a high risk of rip currents at the beach, it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory and gale warning in effect due to hazardous marine conditions.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

We'll enjoy mainly dry weather for the rest of the week.

It will be chilly Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will rise to the low 70s in the afternoon.

Warming trend late week and into Super Bowl weekend. Lows in the low to mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday. Even warmer for Super Bowl Sunday with highs near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.