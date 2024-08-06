Watch CBS News
Chance of rain in South Florida as Tropical Storm Debby moves north

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 8/6/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Tuesday 8/6/2024 7AM 00:28

MIAMI - The last bit of Tropical Storm Debby's tail will stream through South Florida on Tuesday, bringing additional rounds of quick-moving showers and storms.

It will be a warm and humid day, with the Florida Keys under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. as the heat index could be up to 111 degrees. Miami-Dade is also under a heat advisory through 6 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures up to 108 degrees.

The deepest of the tropical moisture from Debby will begin to move out Wednesday, leaving South Florida drier, but hotter. High temperatures will run 3 to 4 degrees above average, with temperatures set to warm into the mid to upper 90s.

5-day-highs-graph.png
Drier and hotter NEXT Weather

Heat advisories will likely be needed across Broward and Miami-Dade on Wednesday, which will see the peak of the heat before things begin to cool back to average by the end of the week.

Wednesday through the weekend will bring spotty storms each day, with the chance for rain running at, and slightly below, average for this time in the rainy season.

On Wednesday and Thursday, expect mostly sunny conditions. It will be humid with highs in the mid-90s. Friday through Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 70s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. 

KC Sherman
KC Sherman

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

