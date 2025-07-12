Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida can expect rain, high humidity this weekend

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
Read Full Bio
Scott Withers

/ CBS Miami

Pop up rain, high humidity to be expected this weekend in South Florida
Pop up rain, high humidity to be expected this weekend in South Florida 02:40

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a humid and rainy weekend.  The "feels like" temperatures from Key West to Fort Lauderdale will flirt with or surpass the triple digits.  It's important to stay inside as much as possible and stay hydrated.

Saturday morning will be cloudy but mostly dry.  Pop-up rain storms will start in the mid-afternoon and continue through the early evening hours.   Sunday is expected to be just as rainy in the afternoon.

sunamstoms.png

The rain threat will intensify as we start out the work week with storms rolling through south Florida on both Monday and Tuesday.

Scott Withers

Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.