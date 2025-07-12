South Florida can expect rain, high humidity this weekend

Pop up rain, high humidity to be expected this weekend in South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a humid and rainy weekend. The "feels like" temperatures from Key West to Fort Lauderdale will flirt with or surpass the triple digits. It's important to stay inside as much as possible and stay hydrated.

Saturday morning will be cloudy but mostly dry. Pop-up rain storms will start in the mid-afternoon and continue through the early evening hours. Sunday is expected to be just as rainy in the afternoon.

The rain threat will intensify as we start out the work week with storms rolling through south Florida on both Monday and Tuesday.