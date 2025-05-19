South Florida braces for a scorching week with highs near 90 and triple-digit heat index

South Florida is starting the week with sweltering temperatures and high humidity, pushing heat index values into the upper 90s and even triple digits.

Monday's highs are expected to reach 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. When factoring in humidity, it will feel considerably hotter — closer to the low 100s in some areas.

While no alerts are in effect for boaters along Atlantic or Florida Keys waters, the UV index is at extreme levels, and beachgoers are urged to use caution despite a low rip current risk.

The heat is expected to continue through midweek.

Tuesday will bring more sizzling sunshine with highs again around 90, followed by an even hotter Wednesday with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values potentially surpassing 100 degrees.

South Florida weather forecast for Memorial Day weekend

Conditions should remain dry through Wednesday, but isolated showers may return Thursday and Friday as temperatures dip slightly. Over the Memorial Day weekend, highs will settle in the upper 80s with a 20% chance of rain each day.

