Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida braces for a scorching week with highs near 90 and triple-digit heat index

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida weather for Monday 5/19/25 6AM
South Florida weather for Monday 5/19/25 6AM 02:27

South Florida is starting the week with sweltering temperatures and high humidity, pushing heat index values into the upper 90s and even triple digits.

Monday's highs are expected to reach 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. When factoring in humidity, it will feel considerably hotter — closer to the low 100s in some areas.

While no alerts are in effect for boaters along Atlantic or Florida Keys waters, the UV index is at extreme levels, and beachgoers are urged to use caution despite a low rip current risk.

The heat is expected to continue through midweek. 

Tuesday will bring more sizzling sunshine with highs again around 90, followed by an even hotter Wednesday with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values potentially surpassing 100 degrees.

South Florida weather forecast for Memorial Day weekend 

Conditions should remain dry through Wednesday, but isolated showers may return Thursday and Friday as temperatures dip slightly. Over the Memorial Day weekend, highs will settle in the upper 80s with a 20% chance of rain each day.

next-wx-7-day.png
Conditions should remain dry through Wednesday, but isolated showers may return Thursday and Friday as temperatures dip slightly. Over the Memorial Day weekend, highs will settle in the upper 80s with a 20% chance of rain each day CBS News Miami
Lissette Gonzalez

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.