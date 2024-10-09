South Florida boaters face tough decisions as Milton approaches

MIAMI - As strong winds from Hurricane Milton approach South Florida, boaters in Biscayne Bay are carefully weighing whether to stay anchored or head to shore.

With the potential for dangerous gusts, some are opting for the safety of land, while others, like longtime Bay resident Norman Segura, are planning to spend the night on the water.

CBS News Miami ventured into Biscayne Bay to speak with boaters navigating these difficult choices. "There are people who live here," said Segura, who often stays on his boat when visiting the city. "And some people come and go."

Segura offered a quick tour of his floating neighborhood near Miami Marine Stadium, emphasizing the close-knit community. "We help out each other," he said. "We all watch for each other."

Despite the forecast, Segura remains confident in his decision to stay aboard his catamaran. "My life is definitely not in danger," he said, though he admitted concern about some neighboring boats not being properly secured.

His friend, Pablo Reynoso, took a more cautious approach, adjusting his anchor and preparing his boat for the storm. "It's all preparation from the angles of where the winds are coming," Reynoso explained, before heading to shore for the night. "Intense, so fierce, there's absolutely nothing like it," he said, referring to the anticipated winds.

Segura, while confident, acknowledged the risk of other boats drifting. "If one of these boats dragged and I got pinched between them, that would be dangerous. I'm not going to put myself in that kind of space."

With uncertainty ahead, Segura plans to keep a close eye on the weather and neighboring vessels, ready to move ashore if necessary.