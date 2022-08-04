South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs

Owners struggling with inflation unfortunately having to surrender their pets

Owners struggling with inflation unfortunately having to surrender their pets

Owners struggling with inflation unfortunately having to surrender their pets

MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.

Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.

It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal.

"Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.

And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception.

This summer these cries for help seem even louder, made worse by an economy that, unlike these dogs, can't seem to be tamed.

"Anytime families are having difficulties paying their bills, putting food on their table for their own human family members, certainly it also impacts our four-legged family members," Beal explained.

Chubby is one of nearly 600 cats and dogs here, and with the cost of having a pet up nearly 7%, this place is so overwhelmed even county employees are coming to help out.

"They've been cleaning kennels, walking dogs, they've been willing to do whatever it takes," Beal said. "It's something that's especially needed right now with full capacity."

Hoping you find a little more capacity in your own heart to help out floppy-eared Albedo, along with Big Bo and even sad-eyed old lady Evelin.

"I think much more people should be looking to adopt rather than shop," Beal said.