South Florida afternoon storms may bring brief, gusty downpours

MIAMI - Friday will be another hot day but the heat index should stay just below the heat advisory criteria. Temperatures will peak around 90 degrees early in the afternoon with heat index values up to around 100 degrees before storms develop. Like the past few days, storms will develop over the interior and move east across the metro areas, brief gusty downpours will be possible in the afternoon.

A front will continue to move south across the Florida Peninsula and will eventually stall over the area this weekend. It won't do much to cool the temperatures down but it will lower the chance of rain as drier air moves in with it. Winds will shift back to the east which will help push the daily afternoon storms inland and over towards the Gulf Coast. Highs will be a little cooler with that breeze topping out just below 90 degrees.

The chance of rain is lower over the weekend but will increase slightly by the middle of next week. A gusty breeze may also create hazards along the beaches and coastal waters.

The system may intensify as it moves north.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the western Caribbean by the start of next week. Conditions for development remain favorable and it may intensify as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. Initial forecasts look for this potential system to remain to our west in the Gulf but it will need to be watched as there will continue to be forecast uncertainty until the storm develops by the end of the weekend. For now we will continue to monitor the development area.