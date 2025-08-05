Small plane crashes in the Everglades in Broward, two onboard rescued, authorities say

Two people were rescued Tuesday morning after their small plane crashed in the Everglades in western Broward County, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The Cessna 172N Skyhawk was bound for North Perry Airport when it went down west of Pembroke Pines just before 9 a.m., according to officials. Rescuers in airboats raced to the scene.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue battalion chief Michael Kane said the two people aboard were not injured and were taken to Everglades Holiday Park.

