Residents say traffic lights, crosswalks needed on dangerous stretch of road in Fort Lauderdale. "I've seen people get hit"

Dali Henriquez said jaywalking is his only option to cross the portion of Sistrunk Boulevard, or NW 6th Street, from the I-95 bridge to NW 15th Avenue.

"I've been hit before by a car by crossing the street, so that's my concern, making sure that doesn't happen again," Henriquez said.

He told CBS News Miami that he was hit by a car in Miami on a similar street without stop lights, and he sees it happen on Sistrunk Blvd., too.

"I've seen people get hit before, yeah, it's very dangerous," Henriquez said.

On the half-mile stretch, there isn't a designated crosswalk or traffic light.

Pedestrians said they want to see both.

"From 95 to 15th, you have a lot of accidents or somebody getting hit," said Warren Small, who lives near Sistrunk Blvd.

CBS News Miami asked the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to run crash statistics for that stretch of road. A spokesperson shared this:



"The Fort Lauderdale Police Department records unit compiled the requested traffic crash statistics. Year to date, there have been approximately 32 traffic crashes on Northwest 6th Street between Northwest 15th Avenue and Interstate 95. Year to date, there have been approximately 30 traffic crashes on West Sunrise Boulevard between Northwest 15th Avenue and Interstate 95."

FLPD said that data could include single-vehicle, multi-vehicle or pedestrian-involved crashes.

"What road isn't dangerous in Florida? We're in Florida, everywhere is dangerous on the road," said John Stefan Wyanik Pierre Davis, who walks Sistrunk Blvd. every other day.

Some residents said the numbers don't reflect the reality and are calling for change.

"They need to put some red lights, I'll tell you that, they need to put red lights on this street because these people speed," Small said.

Until there is a change, Henriquez said he'll continue crossing cautiously.

"All the time, all the time," Henriquez said.

CBS News Miami has been in touch with the city of Fort Lauderdale. When asked if the city has conducted a traffic study, a spokesperson said they are looking into it; however, the city assured it was actively committed to making Sistrunk Blvd. more safe.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, the city said, "The City of Fort Lauderdale is actively working with the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to improve safety along the Sistrunk Boulevard corridor. The area is part of an MPO-led study evaluating conditions and identifying potential improvements, informed by multiple public meetings held over the past two years. Based on these evaluations and community input, the project team has recommended a range of safety enhancements, including speed reductions, improved crossings, lighting upgrades and traffic-calming measures."