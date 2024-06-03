Watch CBS News
Showers and storms to push inland over South Florida in the afternoon

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Monday 6/3/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Monday 6/3/2024 7AM 00:31

MIAMI - Showers and storms will move through the area in the morning before pushing inland in the afternoon. Storms will have gusty downpours that may lead to minor flooding at times.

With the storms and lingering clouds, high temperatures will stay below 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday before we heat up later this week.

friday-weather.png
Warmer into weekend NEXT Weather

A front will slowly move south through the Florida Peninsula starting Wednesday but slow and stall to our north just before next weekend. South of this the winds will turn west to southwest which will lead to highs in the lower 90s along with heat index values over 100 degrees.

This wind direction will often keep storms over the east coast throughout the afternoon or can push inland storms back east across the area. These afternoon storms may briefly cool things down but otherwise expect hot and humid weather to return next weekend.

There is no activity expected to develop in the tropics over the next 7 Days.

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 8:30 AM EDT

