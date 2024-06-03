Showers and storms to push inland over South Florida in the afternoon

MIAMI - Showers and storms will move through the area in the morning before pushing inland in the afternoon. Storms will have gusty downpours that may lead to minor flooding at times.

With the storms and lingering clouds, high temperatures will stay below 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday before we heat up later this week.

Warmer into weekend NEXT Weather

A front will slowly move south through the Florida Peninsula starting Wednesday but slow and stall to our north just before next weekend. South of this the winds will turn west to southwest which will lead to highs in the lower 90s along with heat index values over 100 degrees.

This wind direction will often keep storms over the east coast throughout the afternoon or can push inland storms back east across the area. These afternoon storms may briefly cool things down but otherwise expect hot and humid weather to return next weekend.

There is no activity expected to develop in the tropics over the next 7 Days.