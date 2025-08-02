Watch CBS News
Lauderhill man injured in drive-by; uncle says shots sounded like "tapping on a window"

Lauderhill police lights lit up the neighborhood early Saturday morning when they said they responded to a call that someone was shot on Northwest 18th Place. 

Johnny Brinson says he didn't see it, but he heard commotion outside while trying to sleep. 

"All of a sudden, it sounds like someone was out there beating and tapping on a window. And I said, 'Who's so and so out there beating on that window like that?' And it was four gunshots," Brinson said. 

Lauderhill police say they found a man with gunshot wounds that he suffered while he was in his car. 

Brinson said he's related to the victim. 

"My nephew had got shot. And was laying out on the ground hard," he said. 

Police have not released the name of the victim, and they're still searching for a motive in this shooting. So far, investigators don't have any leads on suspects. 

Police said the victim should survive. If you have any information on this, call the police.

