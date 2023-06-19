Shooting investigated in NW Miami

MIAMI - Miami police detectives are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly before noon Monday in the area of NW 11th Avenue and 51 Street.

CBS News Miami cameras showed a crashed BMW with possible bullet holes in front of a funeral home.

Preliminary information indicates this was someone from one vehicle shooting at another vehicle.

A person inside one of the vehicles sustained a gunshot wound and the other occupant suffered a possible panic attack but was not struck.

The occupants of that vehicle drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No word on what may have led to the shooting.

No other details had been released about the shooting.