4 hospitalized in Miami shooting

MIAMI - Four people had to be hospitalized Monday afternoon after gunfire broke out in Brownsville, a Miami neighborhood.

Miami police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1:20 p.m. in the area of NW 16th Avenue and 59th Street.

Arriving officers discovered evidence of a shooting, including at least 12 rounds found at a residence located in the 1600 block of NW 59th Street.

Miami Fire Rescue reported that three of the victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts, while a fourth individual drove themselves to the hospital.

Among the injured, one person sustained eight gunshot wounds, while another was shot in the foot.

Police said all victims were alert and in stable condition.

Investigators noted that the injured individuals somehow made their way to the 2300 block of NW 51st Street after the shooting.

Authorities are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the violence.

This developing story will be updated when more details become available.