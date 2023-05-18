Shooter sought after argument in Miami-Dade erupts in gunfire

MIAMI -- Police were searching for a suspect after an argument on a busy Miami-Dade street escalated into gunfire Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital after being wounded, a police spokesman said.

Police were called to the area of SW 79th Avenue and W. Flagler Street around noon. after receiving a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the victim but could not find the suspect.

A third person was detained for questioning.