Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick posts bond in $5 million FEMA fraud case

Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick posted bond Tuesday after surrendering to federal authorities at the courthouse in downtown Miami. She faces a 15-count indictment accusing her of stealing $5 million in FEMA funds and channeling the money through a family business and her campaign.

The only time the public saw the congresswoman on Tuesday was inside the courtroom, where she appeared in handcuffs. Her husband sat silently in the gallery, appearing distraught. Attorneys for Cherfilus-McCormick denied the allegations outside the courthouse, claiming she is being unfairly targeted.

Indictment details multiple federal charges

According to federal prosecutors, the indictment includes charges of theft of government funds, money laundering, making and receiving straw donor contributions, and filing false tax returns. If convicted, she faces more than 50 years in prison and over $2 million in fines.

Cherfilus-McCormick appeared before a federal judge shortly after 1:30 p.m., acknowledging the charges. Her legal team pushed back forcefully afterward.

Defense claims unfair targeting by government

"I think if there is anything we have learned in recent times, it's that this government is willing to charge and indict and arrest somebody without actual evidence," said temporary counsel Lauren Krasnoff of Markus & Ross.

When pressed on comments suggesting the federal government targets Black lawmakers, Krasnoff said, "I think we've seen that pattern."

Bond set with travel restrictions

A federal judge approved her release on a $25,000 personal surety bond, along with 5% of an additional $35,000 bond. With a signature and a $1,750 payment, Cherfilus-McCormick was freed.

She was ordered to surrender her personal passport — but not her congressional passport — and is permitted to travel within the Southern District of Florida, Washington D.C., Maryland, and the Eastern District of Virginia.

Next hearing scheduled for late December

"The congresswoman is innocent, and we are going to prove that," Krasnoff said.

Cherfilus-McCormick's husband also declined to answer questions as he exited.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29, when she will be arraigned and confirm her permanent legal representation.