FORT LAUDERDALE — A severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts near 60 mph and small hail is in effect for northern Broward County until 7:15 pm.

The storm is just south of the Sawgrass Expressway moving north at 10 mph. Seek shelter indoors away from windows and doors until the storm has passed.

Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest weather forecast.