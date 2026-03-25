Security heightened in preparation for Ultra Music Festival in Miami, drawing thousands from around the globe

Security is being heightened around Bayfront Park as the Ultra Music Festival returns to downtown Miami this weekend, drawing thousands of visitors from around the globe.

City leaders and public safety officials met this week to prepare residents and attendees for the electronic music festival, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday. The event is expected to attract attendees from more than 100 countries, marking the peak of Miami Music Week.

"You cannot take Miami out of Ultra or Ultra out of Miami," said Christine King, the city's District 5 commissioner.

For weeks, crews have worked to set up fencing, staging, and other infrastructure inside the park. Public safety remains a top priority, with Miami police and fire rescue departments implementing enhanced security measures, including the use of drones this year to monitor traffic patterns.

Miami Police Department spokesman Manuel Morales stressed that the increased security will not affect resources elsewhere. "Ultra pays for the officers that are taking care of the event," Morales said. "That does not touch or reduce the resources assigned to our other neighborhoods."

The increased security presence follows the announcement last week by state officials that four people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Georgia woman who attended Ultra last year.

"It's a tragic event, but it's not something you usually see at this type of venue," Morales said. "It could happen anywhere, at this event, another event, or a private residence."

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office will also take the lead on combating human trafficking during the festival, operating a hotline for tips throughout the weekend.

Not all residents near Bayfront Park share the enthusiasm. Some have raised concerns over traffic congestion and noise levels associated with the event, complaints city officials acknowledge surface each year.

District 1 Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela, who also serves on the Bayfront Park Management Trust board, recently presented a proposed 20-year contract extension for Ultra to the city commission. He later tabled discussions to allow time to consider potential adjustments, including shortening the contract's duration.

Still, Gabela said noise complaints are often part of life in the urban core. "This is part of the situation, right? You don't move to downtown to have peace and quiet," Gabela said. "If you wanted peace and quiet, you'd move to the Redland."

Organizers are encouraging people traveling to downtown Miami this weekend to use public transportation, including the Metromover, or rely on rideshare services to ease congestion around the park.