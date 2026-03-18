4 people have been arrested for overdose killing a Georgia woman at Ultra Music Festival in 2025, FDLE says

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Wednesday that four people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Georgia woman who was attending the Ultra Music Festival in Miami last year.

The investigation was launched last March after the Miami Police Department responded to a report of a woman who died at Jackson Memorial Hospital and was later identified as Jenniha Le, who was originally from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

According to the FDLE, the investigation was launched after it was determined that Le's death may have been the result of an overdose connected to illegal drugs.

It was learned that Le took an MDMA pill, and her health began to quickly deteriorate shortly after, investigators said.

Two Florida residents, Charlene Forti, 27, and An Tan Ly, 26, and two Georgia residents, Carmen Lo, 25, and Hannah Le-Nguyen, 25, were taken into custody by FDLE through their South Florida State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication or S.A.F.E. Task Force. CBS News Miami

When her health began to deteriorate, investigators said that Le's romantic partner, Hannah Le-Nguyen, of Georgia, took Le to a health tent at the Ultra Music Festival for help, and she was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

As the investigation continued, the FDLE said it was determined that the couple's close friend, Carmen Lo, of Georgia, connected Florida resident Charlene Forti and Le-Nguyen to sell the drugs.

Investigators said that Forti sold the drug to Li-Nguyen, who then gave the pill to Le.

It was also determined by investigators that Florida resident An Tan Ly was the one who brought the MDMA to the Ultra Music Festival, the FDLE said.

Ly and Le-Nguyen were arrested in Miami-Dade on Tuesday, while Forti was arrested in Broward by BSO deputies. All three of them are booked into TGK in West Miami-Dade.

Lo was arrested on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, with the assistance of the Sandy Springs Police Department. She was booked into the Fulton County Jail and will be extradited to Miami-Dade County.

This investigation continues to be active, with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office prosecuting each case.

With the Ultra music festival next week, authorities are cracking down on anyone selling illegal drugs

As this year's Ultra music festival is starting next week, authorities are warning residents and tourists alike about the dangers of selling or distributing illegal drugs.

"Let this be clear. The City of Miami will not tolerate the sale or distribution of illegal narcotics. Anyone engaged in drug trafficking or delivery will be held accountable. If the substances you provide result in serious bodily harm or death, the Miami Police Department will pursue all applicable charges to the fullest extent of the law," said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.