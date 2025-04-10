Watch CBS News
Second victim in Fort Lauderdale triple shooting dies; investigation ongoing

By
S.E. Jenkins
/ CBS Miami

The second victim in the triple shooting on April 4 on Twin Lakes Boulevard has died, Fort Lauderdale police said Thursday.

Twenty-four-year-old Ryan Kruse marks the third death after Michelle Rodriguez, 24, and the suspect, Carlos Reyes, 28, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale home

Fort Lauderdale police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence off Twin Lake Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m.  

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds outside the home. A third victim was discovered inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Reyes arrived at the home and shot Kruse and Rodriguez before turning the gun on himself, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the victims were related or lived together or if Reyes was known to them. The investigation is ongoing.

