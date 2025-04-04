Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 critically injured in Fort Lauderdale triple shooting, police say

A shooting at a Fort Lauderdale home left one person dead and two others critically injured Friday morning, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence off Twin Lake Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m.  

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds outside the home.

A third victim was discovered inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two surviving victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center and remain in critical condition.

Neighbor reacts; shooting under investigation

"This appears to be an isolated incident," police said, adding that they are not currently searching for any suspects.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the victims were related or lived together.

A longtime neighbor, who has lived on the block for more than 50 years, told CBS News Miami the family kept to themselves.

"They looked like they were in their 50s," the woman said. "I only remember them once, I waved as I drove by."

The names of the victims have not yet been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

