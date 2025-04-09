Search turns to recovery as Miami's Dominican community honors nightclub victims

The search and rescue mission for people trapped beneath the rubble of an iconic Dominican Republic nightclub has turned into a recovery mission and Miami's Dominican community has gathered to honor the lives lost and those forever changed.

Many attending the vigil in Allapattah said Monday nights into Tuesday mornings are the most popular times to visit Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo and the loss of over 120 people and counting is unfathomable.

Tragedy strikes Jet Set nightclub

"That was the biggest party in the country every Monday and for all these people that were there, they were celebrating life, and something like this happens," said Luisa Sanchez. "It is so sad."

Dominican flags, candles, and tears filled the air at Juan Pablo Duarte Park as those present stood together in grief. At least 300 people were inside Jet Set Nightclub when the collapse occurred. According to Dominican authorities, over 120 are confirmed dead, and more than 140 have been injured.

"Seeing our friends that did survive exiting the building in total disbelief and shock, and then as the day went on finding out that we also had friends that passed in this tragic event was just heartbreaking," said Isha Cabrera.

Merengue singer Rubby Perez dies in nightclub roof collapse

Among those lost was famed merengue artist Rubby Perez, who had performed at the club just an hour before the roof gave way.

His friend Rafael Calderon shared the heartbreak of speaking to Perez's daughter.

"I spoke to his daughter because they know me real well and they're devastated, the whole family is devastated," said Calderon. "The whole country is devastated."

The government of the Dominican Republic said rescue crews are now on a recovery mission.

"I spent the last two days calling my friends like, 'Do you know anybody, were you there, are you okay, have you been able to locate your brother, your sister, your cousin,'" said Karla Maria Cabral.

A vigil of remembrance honors nightclub victims

For Dominicans in Miami, they are mourning for their country.

A memorial mass will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Miami, providing another opportunity for the community to come together in prayer and remembrance.

"Just take the time to say, 'I love you and I miss you and I can't wait to see you,' and just hug everyone just a little more tightly," Cabral said.

After the recovery mission is complete, the Dominican government said the investigation phase will begin as they try to determine a cause.

"We don't know or understand what happened," said Cabrera. "We just know that there are a lot of families today that are mourning their loved ones. A lot of children that woke up today being orphans."