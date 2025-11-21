Search continues for shooter in Miami-Dade road rage incident; FHP identifies vehicle

The search is on for a shooter after the Florida Highway Patrol says a victim was wounded on I-95 Thursday night in a road rage incident.

FHP said the gunfire erupted at the northbound entrance ramp from Ives Dairy Road to I-95. It's not known if the shooter then took off northbound up the ramp and on to the highway or not.

Investigators are searching for a black Chevrolet, according to FHP. There are no further details about that car.

FHP said troopers administered first aid until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was transported to the north trauma unit at HCA Florida Aventura Hospital. There was no word on the victim's condition.

One radio dispatch said the victim was shot in the right arm, but FHP has not confirmed that or said what age or gender the victim is.

FHP said that no one has been arrested.

The shooting caused a massive traffic jam on I-95 on Thursday and investigators were seen looking at a silver Porsche SUV at the crime scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).