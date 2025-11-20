Person hospitalized after road rage shooting on I-95 near Ives Dairy Road, FHP says

A person was hospitalized and a suspect is sought after a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in northern Miami-Dade County on Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, troopers responded to a report of a road rage incident where a person was shot on I-95 near the northbound entrance ramp from Ives Dairy Road.

Once on scene, troopers promptly provided first aid until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and took the person to a nearby hospital for treatment, FHP said.

A Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert has been issued for the suspect's vehicle, which FHP only described as a "black Chevrolet."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.