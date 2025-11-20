Watch CBS News
Local News

Person hospitalized after road rage shooting on I-95 near Ives Dairy Road, FHP says

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A person was hospitalized and a suspect is sought after a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in northern Miami-Dade County on Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, troopers responded to a report of a road rage incident where a person was shot on I-95 near the northbound entrance ramp from Ives Dairy Road.

Once on scene, troopers promptly provided first aid until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and took the person to a nearby hospital for treatment, FHP said.

A Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert has been issued for the suspect's vehicle, which FHP only described as a "black Chevrolet."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue