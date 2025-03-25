Federal fraud trial for rapper Sean Kingston, his mother gets underway in Fort Lauderdale

The federal fraud trial of rapper Sean Kingston and his mother got underway Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale. The singer, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, are accused of defrauding victims out of high-end cars, jewelry and other goods that prosecutors say they purchased using fraudulent documents.

Kingston and Turner each face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

Both are also facing state charges.

The case against Sean Kingston

Last May, Kingston and his mother were charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, criminal use of identification and related crimes, according to arrest warrants released by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Kingston was arrested on May 23 at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert where he was performing. He waived his right to fight the extradition and was returned to Florida.

Turner was also taken into custody that same day when police raided a Southwest Ranches mansion her son had been renting.

At the time of his arrest, Kingston was on two years' probation for trafficking stolen property.

The warrants in the case said that from October 2023 to March of this year they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from an Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank and $86,000 from the maker of customized beds. Specifics were not given.

Turner is facing eight counts of fraud and theft. Kingston is facing the same charges plus a probation violation.

Both Kingston and Turner have pleaded not guilty to both the state and federal charges.

In 2006, Turner pleaded guilty to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served nearly 1 1/2 years in prison, according to federal court records.

Kingston sued before arrest

Months before Kingston was arrested, he was sued for allegedly not footing the bill of a $150,000 entertainment system.

According to a legal complaint filed on Feb. 14, 2024, Kingston and Ver Ver Entertainment entered into a contract for the sale and installation of a 232-inch television in his Florida home.

On Sept. 23, 2023, Kingston messaged Ver Ver on Instagram and expressed interest in one of their "premier products," specifically a 232-inch television, along with a "robust sound system."

During the purchase, Kingston allegedly made numerous false representations to Ver Ver, including that he had a "current and ongoing working relationship" with singer Justin Bieber. To persuade Ver Ver to accept a lower down payment and credit toward the purchase, Kingston even promised the company that he would produce promotional videos for it with Bieber, the complaint stated.

The complaint continued, claiming that Kingston not only lied about his relationship with Bieber but also had no intention to produce promotional videos or pay Ver Ver in full. Despite this, the company and the singer entered into a contractual agreement.

Then on Nov. 15, Kingston wired Ver Ver $30,000 to begin the manufacturing process for the television. By Dec. 14, the company had finished their side of the agreement and installed the TV and sound system in the singer's home. Three days later, Ver Ver returned to Kingston's home to teach him how to use the equipment.

According to the complaint, Kingston was "fully satisfied" with both the functionality and installation of the TV and signed documentation that confirmed his sentiment. As per the contract, the singer was then obligated to pay Ver Ver in full upon installation of the equipment. At this time, "[Kingston] immediately breached the contract by failing to pay [Ver Ver] as contractually agreed" and then began making excuses as to why he couldn't pay the company.

On Jan. 15, 2024 Kingston then sent Ver Ver a NOVO alert that his remaining payments were coming; however, the complaint stated that the singer lied and that no money was ever transferred.

Then on Jan. 29, Kingston asked Ver Ver to come over to his home to pick up a check for the outstanding balance. But, when the company arrived, they were met by Kingston's cousin, who said nobody was home and that he "knew nothing about a check."

Ver Ver then contacted Kingston that day, who apologized to the company and asked for them to return to pick up the check. However, once again, the company met Kingston's cousin and got the same answer: no check.

Sean Kingston's past legal troubles

Unbeknownst to Ver Ver, Kingston has a "long history of engaging in fraudulent conduct," the complaint stated.

In 2022, Kingston was sued for obtaining two luxury watches worth over $1.05 million and failing to pay for them, the complaint alleged.

In 2021, music video producer GXDLIKE accused Kingston of punching him in the face and threatening him with a gun, TMZ reported. Kingston has denied those claims.

In 2020, a warrant was issued for his arrest for grand theft after he reportedly received jewelry but never paid for it. Over the years, Kingston has issued with jewelers. He's been sued several times for allegedly receiving items and then not paying for them.

In 2016, Kingston got into a fight and was robbed of a $300,000 chain at the Penthouse Nightclub & Dayclub in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

In 2015, Kingston was again accused of not paying for watches worth $356,000, the complaint alleged.

In 2011, Kingston crashed his watercraft into a bridge in Miami Beach. He was seriously injured, and a female passenger was also hurt. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. While being treated, doctors discovered that he had torn his aorta and had to undergo heart surgery.