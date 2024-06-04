Sean Kingston walks out of Broward jail after posting bond; charged with $1 million in fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - Singer Sean Kingston, who is facing million-dollar fraud charges, walked out of Broward jail on Tuesday evening after posting bond. The Jamaican-born artist is accused of stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade SUV, and furniture.

He had a white cloth or shirt partially covering his face, as he quickly got inside an awaiting vehicle.

CBS News Miami asked him several questions, but the only question he answered was about the car that took him away. We asked if the car was his or if it was rented. He said, "It is mine, check the license plate."

On Monday, a Broward judge set a $100,000 bond for the singer.

Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kesean Anderson, was booked into Broward County jail late Sunday, days after he was extradited to Florida.

At his bond hearing, Kingston listened intently as a judge outlined the 10 criminal charges, which included grand theft, fraud, criminal use of personal identification and violation of probation for trafficking stolen property.

Sean Kingston's lawyer speaks out

Kingston's lawyers said that since a Florida judge had already set a bond on the violation of probation charge, he should be eligible for release.



Bob Rosenblatt, an attorney for Kingston and his mom, said "He signed a waiver but it was under coercion."

Whatever the circumstance, Rosenblatt says his client committed no crime. "Well, I don't know who is claiming they owe money. You know, we were aware of the watches, we are aware of the TV issue."

"If there are other issues I'm not sure about... It's a breach of contract. There's no fraud here. There's no organized fraud at all."

Rosenblatt plans to file a not-guilty plea and ask for a jury trial and when CBS News Miami asked, "How confident is he in getting these charges dismissed?" He told us, "very confident."

The case against Sean Kingston

Kingston and his 61-year-old mother Janice Turner have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes, according to arrest warrants released by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Kingston was arrested last month at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert where he was performing. Last Tuesday, he waived his right to fight the extradition.

On the same day of his arrest, Turner was taken into custody when police raided a Southwest Ranches mansion he had been renting.

Though it's been years since Kingston had a hit, fans who knew him said Kingston had a concert at Florida State University that was packed.

"When I was growing up, he was on the Disney channel. I've always been a fan of his," said Laura, a fan.

The warrants in the case say that from October to March they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 from the maker of customized beds. Specifics were not given.

At the time of his arrest, Kingston was on two years' probation for trafficking stolen property.

Turner is facing eight counts of fraud and theft. Kingston is facing the same charges plus a probation violation.

His mother pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served nearly 1.5 years in prison, according to federal court records.

The Jamaican American performer had a No. 1 hit with "Beautiful Girls" in 2007 and collaborated with Justin Bieber on the song "Eenie Meenie."

Associated Press Writer Terry Spencer contributed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.