World Cup fans warn of delays at Miami Stadium due to security issues, with some missing half of the first game

Fans attending World Cup matches at Miami Stadium are warning others to arrive hours early after long lines and transportation delays caused some to miss major moments of a recent game.

When the clock struck 6 p.m. Monday for Miami's first match, some fans were already in their seats while others were still stuck outside.

"I heard the countdown, 10, 9, 8, 7, so we missed everything beforehand," said Jonathan Odom, who attended the match. "Once we got into the stadium, it was super fun, but all of that was super over the top."

Odom shared videos on social media showing long lines to board buses transporting fans into the stadium grounds, calling it "probably the worst setup I've ever seen." The videos showed dense crowds waiting in organized lines with little movement.

Cata Balzano said she missed half of the match while waiting for transportation and then clearing security.

"Knowing that these people spent thousands of dollars to be there and they had to watch the match from their phone is just heartbreaking," Balzano said.

Many fans cited transportation logistics and enhanced security measures as key reasons for the delays. The increased precautions follow chaos during the 2024 Copa América, when some fans forced their way into the stadium, climbed into ductwork and caused significant property damage at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said there were no operational issues at security checkpoints during Monday's match, but provided guidance for fans attending future events:

Official rideshare drop-off locations:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Calder Casino

Golden Glades Park & Ride

Miami Game Day Express Shuttle:

Free for verified ticket holders

Round-trip transportation between transit hubs and Miami Stadium

First-come, first-served seating

Shuttle hub locations:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Metrorail Station

Golden Glades Multimodal Transit Station / Tri-Rail

Aventura Brightline Station

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Despite the guidance, some fans said the experience highlighted a need for clearer communication ahead of time.

"I think the organization should have warned its followers, fans that were going to go see the match, that this is the way things are going to happen in Miami," Balzano said. "Therefore, they have to plan ahead."

Balzano is planning to attend another match and said she will leave her home at least 3 hours in advance.