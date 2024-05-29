School closings back on agenda for Broward school board and new chief

MIAMI – The Broward school board is meeting Wednesday to swear in newly appointed Superintendent Howard Hepburn and to discuss proposals to close some schools as the district grapples with unenrollment.

The new superintendent is proposing two different ideas to the school board Wednesday. The proposal would close eight schools. But those schools are not named yet.

This comes a few weeks after parents, students and others voiced their displeasure earlier in May about the possibility of schools closing in their Broward communities. At that time, officials quietly took school closings off the table -- at least for 2025.

The Sun Sentinel reports that one of the proposals up for discussion Wednesday would take effect in the 2025-2026 school year. The other would take effect a year later.

The current proposals also give a glimpse into how much the school district would save by closing schools. They also lay out how much input the community will have.