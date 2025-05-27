Scattered showers and near 100-degree heat in South Florida forecast as daily rain chances grow

South Florida residents should brace for a soggy and steamy start to the week, with scattered morning showers and summer-like heat in the forecast, according to the NEXT Weather team.

Showers and thunderstorms are moving in from the ocean early Tuesday and could bring rain during the morning commute. Isolated storms may continue into the afternoon, particularly over inland areas.

In addition to the rain, dangerous heat is also in the mix. Afternoon "feels like" temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees. Forecasters are urging people, especially those working outdoors, to stay hydrated and limit time in direct sun.

Mornings will remain warm and muggy throughout the week, with temperatures around 80 degrees at sunrise.

The unsettled pattern isn't going away soon. Scattered daily showers are expected through the workweek, with more widespread rain likely by the weekend and early next week.