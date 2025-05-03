Scattered rain, storms expected this weekend in South Florida

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is tracking the potential for scattered showers and storms over the weekend and beginning of next week.

A few scattered showers have already bubbled up this morning and our chances for storms will peak in the afternoon.

A mild morning in the 70s will lead to a warm afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Expect more humid conditions over the course of the weekend as moisture moves into South Florida.

The high rip current risk has been extended through Saturday along Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm County beaches.

You'll want to continue to keep an umbrella nearby for Sunday as Monday as rain and storm chances trend even higher.

There is a 50-60% chance for storms on both days, some of which could be on the strong side.

The highest potential for storms both days will be along the east coast each afternoon. Some storms containing damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Afternoon highs gradually climb into the mid to upper 80s over the next several days as morning lows remain mild in the mid-70s.