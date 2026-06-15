How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay in the World Cup: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup arrives in South Florida on this Monday as Saudi Arabia takes on Uruguay in the first World Cup match ever played at Hard Rock Stadium, dubbed Miami Stadium for the tournament, in Miami Gardens.

Uruguay enters the tournament as one of South America's traditional powers and a team many analysts believe could make a deep run under head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Led by Real Madrid star Federico Valverde and striker Darwin Núñez, La Celeste is seeking its third World Cup title after winning the inaugural tournament in 1930 and again in 1950.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is making its seventh World Cup appearance and hopes to build on the momentum of its famous upset victory over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. The Green Falcons arrive with a new head coach, Georgios Donis, who took over shortly before the tournament and has emphasized an aggressive, attacking approach rather than playing for a draw.

Both teams are competing in Group H alongside Spain and Cabo Verde, making Monday's match critical in the race to advance to the knockout stage.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Date: Monday, June 15

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV (English): FOX Sports / FS1

TV (Spanish): Telemundo

Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app, Peacock (Spanish-language broadcast)

Expected starting lineups

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadesh, Nawaf Boushal; Mohamed Kanno, Musab Al-Juwayr; Salem Al-Dawsari, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Abdulrahman Al-Obud; Firas Al-Buraikan.

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, José María Giménez, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur; Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Araújo.

What to know about Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia qualified for its third consecutive World Cup and enters the tournament looking to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1994. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari remains the team's biggest star and is remembered globally for scoring the winning goal against Argentina in Qatar four years ago.

The Green Falcons rely heavily on players from the Saudi Pro League, though defender Saud Abdulhamid has gained experience playing in Europe. Donis has spent much of his short tenure trying to instill a more proactive style built around pressing and quick transitions.

What to know about Uruguay

Uruguay arrives in Miami as the favorite to win Group H alongside Spain. Marcelo Bielsa's squad features a blend of experienced veterans and players in their prime, headlined by Valverde, striker Darwin Núñez and midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

While legendary forwards Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani are no longer part of the national team setup, Uruguay remains one of the most talented squads in the Americas. The two-time world champions are expected to challenge for a place in the quarterfinals and beyond if they can navigate a difficult group.

Uruguay's preparation for the opener was disrupted by travel delays, though Bielsa downplayed concerns about the impact on the team.

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay history

The teams have met only a handful of times, most notably at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Uruguay earned a 1-0 victory during the group stage. Saudi Arabia will be looking for a much different result this time around as it attempts to pull off one of the early surprises of the tournament.

For South Florida fans, Monday's match marks the beginning of a seven-game World Cup schedule at Hard Rock Stadium.