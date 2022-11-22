Watch CBS News
Saudi Arabia scores huge World Cup upset by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi's quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon's 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Jorge Saenz / AP

Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win ever. Messi rolled in a penalty to give Argentina a 10th-minute lead.

This also rivals shocking results such as Senegal beating then-titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950.

The result broke Argentina's 36-match undefeated streak and stopped them from matching the previous international record of 37 games unbeaten held by Italy, Reuters reported.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 7:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

