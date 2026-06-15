How to watch Spain vs. Cabo Verde today: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with one of the tournament's most anticipated opening matches as Spain takes on Cabo Verde at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Spain enters the tournament as the reigning 2024 UEFA Euro champion and is considered one of the favorites to compete for the World Cup title. Head coach Luis de la Fuente said Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is available to play after concerns about his fitness late in the club season.

Cabo Verde, meanwhile, is one of the biggest underdog stories of the tournament. The island nation of just over 500,000 people is making its first World Cup appearance as one of the smallest countries by population ever to qualify for the competition.

Both teams are competing in Group H and will also face Saudi Arabia and Uruguay later this month.

Lamine Yamal participates in Spain's open training session ahead of their first game of the 2026 World Cup against Cape Verde at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 14, 2026. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

How to watch Spain vs. Cabo Verde

Date: Monday, June 15

Monday, June 15 Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta TV (English): FOX

FOX TV (Spanish): Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Fubo

FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta

What: FIFA Fan Festival™ Atlanta open

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Time: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Fans of both nations will march to the stadium ahead of kickoff.

Spain Fan March:

Time: 9:30 AM

Path: Casa España (Mitchell & Forsyth) to Entrance G (Gate 4)

Cabo Verde Fan March:

Time: 10:00 AM

Path: 170 Northside Dr SW to Entrance A (Vine City MARTA)

Expected starting lineups

Spain: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alejandro Baena.

Cabo Verde: Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Roberto Lopes, Logan Costa, João Paulo; Yannick Semedo, Wagner Pina; Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro, Jovane Cabral; Dailon Rocha Livramento.

Spain arrives unbeaten from qualifying after winning its first five matches without conceding a goal before finishing the campaign with a 2-2 draw against Türkiye. The 2010 World Cup champion is one of only eight nations to have won the tournament.

For Cabo Verde, simply reaching the World Cup is a historic achievement. Monday's match gives the nation an opportunity to showcase its talent on one of soccer's biggest stages against one of the sport's traditional powers.