Miami World Cup road closures, traffic changes, stadium parking and free shuttle guide

Drivers heading near Hard Rock Stadium, renamed "Miami Stadium" for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, should prepare for road closures and heavy traffic as Miami hosts seven World Cup matches throughout the tournament, beginning this Monday evening with Saudi Arabia facing Uruguay.

The first Miami match kicks off at 6 p.m. Monday at Miami Stadium.

Officials have announced a series of road closures around the stadium that will be in effect for every Miami World Cup match, with additional restrictions implemented during and after games to help manage traffic.

Miami road closures and traffic changes during World Cup

The closures will affect key roads near the stadium, including portions of the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 199th Street.

On all match days, the Turnpike 2X ramp and exit, both northbound and southbound, will be closed to vehicles without a valid FIFA parking pass.

Northwest 199th Street between Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 14th Court will also be restricted to vehicles without authorized parking credentials.

Additional traffic restrictions will begin one hour after kickoff and remain in place until postgame traffic clears.

During that period, Northwest 27th Avenue will be closed between Northwest 203rd Street and Northwest 199th Street.

The northbound Florida Turnpike between Golden Glades and the 2X Exit will be shut down.

Officials are encouraging fans to use designated shuttle services instead of driving directly to the stadium.

Free shuttle service available for World Cup ticket holders

FIFA is offering free shuttle transportation to and from Hard Rock Stadium on match days for ticket holders. Shuttles begin operating 3.5 hours before kickoff and continue for up to two hours after the match.

Pickup locations include:

Hard Rock Hotel, Lot 70 (1 Seminole Way, Hollywood)

Golden Glades Park & Ride, Lot 95 (15890 NW 7th Ave., Miami)

Brightline Aventura Station (19796 W. Dixie Highway, Miami)

MLK Station (6205 NW 27th Ave., Miami)

Only fans with a valid ticket for that day's match will be permitted to board. Those planning to park at a shuttle location must purchase a parking pass in advance through FIFA's official parking website.

Miami's 2026 World Cup match schedule

Miami is scheduled to host seven FIFA World Cup matches at Miami Stadium:

June 15: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (6 p.m. ET)

June 21: Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde (6 p.m. ET)

June 24: Brazil vs. Scotland (6 p.m. ET)

June 27: Portugal vs. Colombia (7 p.m. ET)

July 3: Round of 32 match (6 p.m. ET)

July 11: Quarterfinal (5 p.m. ET)

July 18: Third-place match (5 p.m. ET)

Officials are urging fans to arrive early, allow extra travel time and consider using the shuttle system to avoid traffic delays around the stadium.