Gusty breeze to end South Florida's holiday weekend, bringing in little moisture to up rain chances

A gusty breeze develops for South Florida and the Florida Keys to end the holiday weekend.

Gusts Saturday will be from the east-northeast between 25 and 30 mph throughout the day. Winds may diminish over the interior Saturday night before gusting again Sunday afternoon.

The wind coming in off the ocean will keep highs right around 80 degrees in the afternoon while keeping lows above 70 degrees at night.

A little moisture may be picked up by the breeze, putting rain chances between 10-20%. Showers will develop and move through the area with the breeze but will remain isolated.

Due to the breeze, a small craft advisory and high risk of rip currents remain in effect for the entire area. Rough seas and surf will persist through the start of next week, even after the wind diminishes Sunday night.

The Next Weather Team is tracking the next storm, which is expected to move across the southeastern states by the middle of next week. Initially, this will pull in warmer air, pushing highs into the mid-80s by the middle of the week.

A cold front will be pushed south through the area by this storm later next week, dropping highs back below 80 degrees, lows into the lower 60s, and a noticeable drop in humidity.