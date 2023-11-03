Santa's Enchanted Forest suing Miami-Dade County over site held for 37 years

MEDLEY — A little less holiday cheer as Santa's Enchanted Forest filed suit against Miami-Dade County and Loud and Live Engage LLC, the operators of Christmas Wonderland.

Christmas Wonderland is new and moving into Tropical Park where Santa's Enchanted Forest used to be. It lost its lease in 2020 — after 37 years — and is now setting up at the fairgrounds in Medley for a second year.

"We hope first it will put a stop or a pause on this other event from going forward because it is not properly following due process," said Kim Shechtman, the communication director and general counsel for Santa's Enchanted Forest.

In the lawsuit, they allege despite promises made by the county that they could bid to get their old spot back — they never had the chance.

"All we are asking for is a fair bidding process. Sadly, we're forced to seek a legal remedy in the hopes that Santa's, once again, will be able to make its home at Tropical Park," Shechtman said.

And, they allege Christmas Wonderland is a copycat.

"The footprint is exactly the same, the formula is exactly the same. They haven't really changed anything to make it distinguishable," she said.

Miami-Dade Department of Parks, Recreation and Outdoor Spaces released a statement saying:

"… the County firmly disputes the claims and allegations made in the complaint. Miami-Dade County is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance with all relevant procurement regulations and legal mandates. We are confident in our adherence to the applicable laws governing procurement processes."

For now, both outfits are getting set up to welcome holiday guests soon.

"We're here getting it ready for all kids. The kids being everyone from 0 to the oldest grandma and grandpa that comes to visit us here at Santa's Enchanted Forest," said Buddy Cormican, the director of Santa's Enchanted Forest.

Santa's Enchanted Forest is set to open on November 9 at the fairgrounds in Medley. Meanwhile, Christmas Wonderland is supposed to open a week after that at Tropical Park.

We reached out to "Loud and Live Engage," the operators of "Christmas Wonderland," several times on Friday, but have not heard back.