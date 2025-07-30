Sánchez hits 2-run HR, Quantrill pitches 5 innings as Marlins beat Cardinals 2-0

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the third inning, Cal Quantrill pitched five innings and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Marlins have won 10 of 13 overall and 17 of their last 22 on the road.

Quantrill (4-8) gave up three hits and two walks and struck out three.

After Tyler Phillips threw 2 1/2 innings of relief, Ronny Henriquez came on with runners at first and second with one out in the eighth and struck out Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado. Calvin Faucher pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

In the third, Xavier Edwards singled and — two pitches later — Sánchez hit a fly ball off Miles Mikolas (6-8) over the wall in center.

Otto Lopez had two hits for Miami.

The Cardinals were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

With the bases loaded and two out in the fifth, Quantrill struck out Brendan Donovan swinging.

Miami has won five consecutive series and is 15-18-2 this season.

The Cardinals hadn't announced a starter for their game Friday night at San Diego. Nick Pavetta (10-3, 2.81 ERA) was set to pitch for the Padres. The Marlins return home to face the New York Yankees on Friday night. Neither team had announced a starter.