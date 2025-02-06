Matthew Tkachuk scores with 12 seconds left to lift the Panthers past the Blues, 3-2

Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 12 seconds left to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Tkachuk also had an assist, Mackie Samoskevich scored and Spencer Knight made 20 saves to help Florida win for the fourth time in five games.

Zack Bolduc had a goal and an assist and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer made 31 saves as the reeling Blues lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Panthers: Samoskevich returned after missing the last three games to an illness, then left with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Blues: Forward Mathieu Joseph returned from an illness, while forward Alexandre Texier was scratched due to illness. Defenseman Tyler Tucker (upper body) missed his second straight game but is still considered day-to-day.

Tkachuk scored when Sam Reinhart's shot deflected off him in front of the net. Reinhart was originally credited with the goal.

Tkachuk extended his goals streak to five games. He has six goals and five assists during that span.

Both teams are in action Saturday in their final games before the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Panthers host Ottawa, and the Blues host Chicago.