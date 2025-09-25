Fort Lauderdale police to announce more arrests in death of 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Fort Lauderdale police make more arrests in death of 3-year-old killed by stray bullet

Fort Lauderdale police make more arrests in death of 3-year-old killed by stray bullet

Fort Lauderdale police make more arrests in death of 3-year-old killed by stray bullet

Fort Lauderdale police are set to announce this Thursday that more arrests have been made in connection to the death of Rylo Yancy last year.

Yancy, 3, was shot and killed while going down a slide at a birthday party at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale on July 21, 2024. Investigators said it was a drive-by shooting between young men in two cars.

Fort Lauderdale authorities are set to provide new information on the case during a press conference expected to start at 10 a.m. this Thursday.

Two arrests made in connection to the shooting

In March, 20-year-old Tyler Hollins, believed to be one of the shooters, was charged with first-degree murder in Yancy's case. Thaddeus Squire III, 23, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Hollins was already in custody on unrelated charges when the murder indictment was issued.

"While this arrest does not and will never replace the void in our hearts or the absence in our homes, it does bring us some solace and peace and most importantly, closer to Justice for Rylo," said Yancy's cousin Dania Gilner.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. A reward of up to $10,000 remains available for tips leading to additional arrests.

Witnesses or those with knowledge of the shooting can contact the FLPD Homicide Tipline at 954-828-6677 or 954-828-6673.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

