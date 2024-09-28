Royal Caribbean cuts Icon of the Seas' trip a stop early and cancels its upcoming voyage. Here's why

Royal Caribbean's The Icon of the Seas misses stop, returns to Port of Miami for maintenance issues

Royal Caribbean's The Icon of the Seas misses stop, returns to Port of Miami for maintenance issues

MIAMI — The Icon of the Seas encountered some issues during its recent voyage, forcing the world's largest cruise liner to miss a stop and return to the Port of Miami. And though the ship was scheduled to depart on another trip on Saturday, Royal Caribbean canceled that as well.

The reason: maintenance.

Passenger Greg, who is from Alabama, told CBS News Miami that his trip on the Icon of the Seas couldn't make the trip to St. Thomas and instead stayed at sea before later docking in Miami.

"We had to go a little bit slower than normal," he said. "But we still enjoyed the cruise it was fantastic but we missed out on St. Thomas."

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson told CBS News Miami in statement that the ship returned to the docks because it needed "unplanned maintenance."

Because of that maintenance, the cruise line had to cancel a seven-day trip that was set to depart later Saturday. The ship is expected to stay in Miami for repairs.

"It's unfortunate," said would-be passenger Mel Copeland. "These things happen. We don't hold any grudges."

Copeland was planning on leaving on that seven-day cruise. He had been planning this trip for 18 months; but now, he will end his adventure in the Magic City.

"We know people that come here for a holiday and only come here. We're pretty fortunate," Copeland said.

Royal Caribbean's spokesperson said that they have apologized for the inconvenience and have been communicating with guests directly, adding that they'll refund a day's worth of cruise charges for customers who didn't make it to St. Thomas.

The customers who were on Saturday's canceled trip will also get a full refund and a credit they can use towards another cruise.