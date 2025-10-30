South Florida family sues Royal Caribbean over cruise balcony death

The Royal Caribbean Group faces a wrongful death lawsuit over alcohol served on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise.

Dulcie White, 66, went overboard Oct. 22, 2024. A year later, her body is still missing at sea. White's family blames the crew of "Allure of the Seas."

Drink package cited in lawsuit

Royal Caribbean offers passengers "unlimited alcoholic beverages" on a deluxe drink package that costs an additional fee.

White purchased the package, her daughter Megan Klewin said.

"Because of that (drink package, White) did overdo it, trying to maybe get her money's worth," Klewin said. "She was completely intoxicated in a way I haven't seen before. It saddens me that that is my last memory of her."

White and Klewin took a girl's trip on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise, Klewin said.

Crew served seven drinks in hours

Royal Caribbean's crew on board the ship served White "seven alcoholic beverages continually within a span of approximately six hours and eight minutes," according to a lawsuit Klewin and her family filed on behalf of White's estate in Miami-Dade County on Thursday.

The lawsuit also claims staff ignored White's slurring speech, swaying, stammering, and struggling to stand up. A passenger noticed White's behavior and helped her to her cabin, according to the lawsuit.

Daughter saw mother on balcony

Once inside the cabin, Klewin saw White go toward the balcony. White and her daughter kept their luggage on the balcony to create more space in their cabin, Klewin said.

"I assumed that's what she was doing was going to check her suitcase," Klewin said. "I wasn't looking and the next chance that I did look up, I saw her back. She was seated on the edge of the balcony like she had climbed up. She was seated and then fell over before I could get to her."

Ship did not attempt rescue

The cruise ship never turned around or used rescue boats, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Group sent a statement that said, "We don't comment on pending litigation."

Family seeks accountability, not payout

"It will haunt us for the rest of our lives," Klewin said. "I feel the overconsumption of alcohol and the over service of alcohol was the cause of this."

"These crew members are incentivized to continue to serve them because that's how they make their tips."

Attorney Spencer Aronfeld said the High Seas Act limits any potential winnings in court. However, he said Dulcie White's family wants accountability.

"I think a victory in this case would be if Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines, Carnival, Celebrity, Norwegian, decide to discontinue these all-you-can-drink (alcohol) drink packages."